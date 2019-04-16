Man’s skull fractured in Bronx attack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx — A 52-year-old man's skull was fractured in a Bronx attack, police said Tuesday.

Newly released surveillance video shows part of the March 24 beating near Park Avenue and East 140th Street.

The attacker punched the victim in the face after a verbal dispute, knocked him to the pavement and kept punching and kicking until the victim passed out, police said. A woman stood nearby to act as a lookout.

The pair fled the scene eastbound on Park Avenue and East 140 Street after the attack, officials said.

Police said the victim suffered a fractured skull and was removed to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln in critical condition. An NYPD spokeswoman did not have information on how the victim is now, weeks after the attack.

The NYPD has asked for help identifying the attacker and the lookout. The man was last seen wearing a red baseball cap, a dark colored hooded sweater, dark colored sweatpants and dark colored sneakers. The woman was last seen wearing blue hooded sweater, maroon sweatpants and black and white sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).