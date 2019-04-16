Lodi Police investigate possible kidnapping, woman believed to be in danger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LODI, N.J. -- Police are investigating a possible kidnapping in the Lodi area of New Jersey and say a woman may be in danger.

Police say a man called around 9:20 p.m. to report the possible kidnapping.

The caller stated that he heard a woman yell, "No get off me" and noticed a man grab her and put her into a white SUV. The vehicle was being operated by another man, who then drove off.

“Wow that’s crazy to hear it would happen right here,” said Juan Quintana, a local resident. “This is a quiet neighborhood”

The corner of Autumn and Summer streets is right behind an empty parking lot where a K-Mart used to be. There are few surveillance cameras in the area so police want the public’s help to figure out if someone is in danger.

Police describe the individuals involved as a young adult white female approximately 5 foot 6 inches with blonde hair wearing a grey v-neck sweater and blue jeans.

The suspects are a man wearing a long sleeve black shirt and dark blue jeans and the driver had a medium to large body frame with short hair.

The area is also just a block away from a church where parishioners are on edge.

“I generally feel safe in the neighborhood. I walk my dog,” said Daria Gredysi ,a parishioner at the church. “We are here at mass every day. That’s really scary.”

The vehicle is described as a white SUV, possibly a Nissan. It was last seen heading south on Summer Street. If you know anything, contact the Lodi Police Department at ‪973-473-7600. ‬