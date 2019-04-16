Four men sought after Bronx man shot in the head: police

MORRISANIA, the Bronx — Police are looking for four men in connection to a man being shot in the head after he walked out of his Bronx apartment in early April.

According to police, on Monday, April 1, at about 10 p.m., the 44-year-old victim was leaving his 7th floor apartment near 163rd Street and Trinity Avenue in the Morrisania section of the Bronx, when he was confronted by four unidentified men.

During the confrontation the victim was shot once in the head before the four men fled the scene, police said.

The man was hospitalized and survived, according to authorities.

Police gave the following descriptions of the four men they are looking for:

The first man is in his late 20s, 6 feet tall, and last seen wearing a black jacket, black hooded sweatshirt, and blue jeans.

The second man is in his late 20s, about 5 feet 6 inches tall, with dreadlocks, and last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

The third man is in his late 20s, about 5 feet 9 inches tall, and last seen wearing a black hooded jacket.

The fourth man is in his late 20s, about 5 feet 9 inches, and last seen wearing a black jacket with patches, and dark-colored sweatpants.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitingwww.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).