Brooklyn teacher accused of sexually abusing 11-year old girl

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn -- A Brooklyn teacher is out on bail after being charged with sexually abusing an 11-year old girl.

During the teacher's arraignment, PIX11 learned this all came to light when girl's cousin found inappropriate messages and pictures on the 11-year-old's phone.

Daniel Santiago, a former teacher at Brooklyn Science and Engineering Academy in East Flatbush, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor said that on three separate occasions, on a school bus during a class trip, Santiago allegedly touched the girl's private parts and had her touch him.

Santiago is also accused of sending sexual text messages to the child, including photographs.

After sitting in court for the arraignment, Santiago's wife, who was holding their infant child, had nothing to say.

Back at the school, parents say they were never notified about the incidents until now.