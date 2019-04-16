As Jonaiki talks plea deal, Junior’s mom defends dead teen: ‘My son was no gang member’

THE BRONX — The mother of Lesandro “Junior” Guzman Feliz asked for a meeting with Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark Wednesday amid reports that one of the murder suspects charged with fatally stabbing her son is willing to plead guilty in exchange for a 20-year sentence.

Leandra Feliz told PIX11 News Tuesday evening she had been approached by a lead prosecutor on Junior’s case in late March.

Feliz said the prosecutor told her Jonaiki Martinez Estrella, accused of inflicting the fatal knife wound in Junior’s neck that killed the 15-year-old, was trying to negotiate a plea deal.

Martinez Estrella was apparently looking for a 20-year sentence with the possibility of parole.

Junior’s mother said she was resisting that deal.

“He killed a baby, Mary,” Leandra Feliz told PIX11’s Mary Murphy Tuesday evening. “He can’t be asking whatever he wants. I want life for him with no parole.”

Junior’s mother already knows members of the defense team will try to suggest her son was involved with gang members as part of its strategy.

The lawyer for Jose Muniz, accused of wielding a machete during the mob attack last June, had already asked a detective about that in pre-trial hearings.

“He wasn’t no gang member,” Leandra Feliz insisted to Mary Murphy Tuesday by phone. “Show me the proof! He can’t be talking like this. My son is dead. Do they have proof to show?”

Martinez Estrella is one of 14 men charged with chasing Junior by car and on foot to a bodega on East 183rd Street and Bathgate Avenue last June 20.

The panicked teen ran out of his sandals during the five-block run and jumped behind the counter of the Cruz and Chiky bodega to hife until a bunch of alleged Trinitarios gang members stormed in after him.

Junior was set upon by multiple men outside the store and then pushed back toward the bodega door, after sustaining a terrible knife wound.

Despite his cries for help inside, a customer and a couple of employees told him to run up toward St. Barnabas Hospital a block away on Third Avenue.

The mortally wounded teen managed to make it to a hospital security booth, then collapsed and bled to death.

A number of NYPD officers in the Bronx immediately mourned Junior’s passing, paying tribute to him as a member of the Explorers program, which trained young people for future careers in the police department.

Junior’s mother said her son wanted to be a detective one day.

Instead, detectives were given the grim task of tracking down Junior’s alleged killers last June.

Paterson, New Jersey police said they found a half dozen of them hiding out at a Trinitarios safehouse in the Garden State.

Junior’s mother said she received information Tuesday that four jury members have been chosen for the first murder trial in the Bronx.

Twelve people are needed for the panel and the judge will likely seek four to six alternates.

A tentative date for opening arguments has been set for Monday, April 29.