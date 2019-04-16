81-year-old man fatally struck by driver backing up truck on Broadway

UPPER MANHATTAN — An 81-year-old man died Tuesday after he was fatally struck by a driver backing up his truck, police said.

Hugo Santana was crossing the street at Broadway and West 149th Street, just a 5-minute walk from his home, when he was hit by a truck around 8:40 a.m., an NYPD spokesperson said. The 20-year-old driver was backing up on Broadway through the intersection.

Santana was rushed to NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem with trauma to the body, police said. He succumbed to his injuries there.

The driver stayed at the scene of the deadly collision, officials said. No charges have been filed.