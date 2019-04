CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — An 18-year-old man was killed when he was shot multiple times in the Crown Heights area of Brooklyn Monday evening, police said.

Police responded to 1483 St. John’s Place just after 5 p.m. to find the man shot twice in the chest and once in the abdomen.

He was taken to Kings County Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A white sedan was seen fleeing the scene.

No arrests have been made.

