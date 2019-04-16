1 dead, 1 seriously injured after car crashes into MTA truck in Washington Heights: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS — A man is dead and a woman is in serious condition after the car she was driving struck a flatbed truck in Washington Heights in the early hours of Monday, police said.

According to authorities, the Honda Civic was driving north on St. Nicholas Avenue around 1 a.m. Monday when it struck the back of an MTA flatbed construction truck near 190th Street in Washington Heights.

Police say the woman driving the car was transported to Harlem Hospital Center and is listed in serious condition.

A man also involved in the crash was taken to NewYork–Presbyterian Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to police.

Police have not yet identified the man or woman involved.

This is a developing story; check back for updates