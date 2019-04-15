Tornado watch issued for NYC, northern New Jersey, Lower Hudson Valley

NEW YORK — A tornado watch has been issued for New York City, parts of northern New Jersey, the Lower Hudson Valley, and parts of Connecticut early Monday and through Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The watch is in effect until 7 a.m., the National Weather Service posted just after 1 a.m. Monday.

In addition to tornadoes, the National Weather Service said the system could bring isolated hail up to the size of a small marble, as well as possible wind gusts up to 70 mph.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of CT, DE, MD, NJ, NY, PA until 7 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/DwZoIyiEbK — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) April 15, 2019

The following counties are included in the advisory:

In New York:

Bronx

Columbia

Dutchess

Greene

Kings

Nassau

New York

Orange

Putnam

Queens

Richmond

Rockland

Ulster

Westchester

In New Jersey:

Bergen

Essex

Hudson

Passaic

Union

In Connecticut: