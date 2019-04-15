Tornado watch issued for NYC, northern New Jersey, Lower Hudson Valley

Posted 1:51 AM, April 15, 2019

NEW YORK — A tornado watch has been issued for New York City, parts of northern New Jersey,  the Lower Hudson Valley, and parts of Connecticut early Monday and through Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The watch is in effect until 7 a.m., the National Weather Service posted just after 1 a.m. Monday.

In addition to tornadoes, the National Weather Service said the system could bring isolated hail up to the size of a small marble, as well as possible wind gusts up to 70 mph.

The following counties are included in the advisory:

In New York:

  • Bronx
  • Columbia
  • Dutchess
  • Greene
  • Kings
  • Nassau
  • New York
  • Orange
  • Putnam
  • Queens
  • Richmond
  • Rockland
  • Ulster
  • Westchester

In New Jersey:

  • Bergen
  • Essex
  • Hudson
  • Passaic
  • Union

In Connecticut:

  • Fairfield
  • Litchfield
