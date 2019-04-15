NYPD’s DNA database raises legal questions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Legal Aid Society says it is too easy for the NYPD to collect and save your DNA, and then too difficult to have your DNA removed from the police database -- even if you've never been convicted of a crime.

Terri Rosenblatt, who runs the Legal Aid Society's DNA Unit, said the same people who were targeted by stop and frisk are being targeted by the DNA collection.

Now Legal Aid wants the City Council to step in. They wrote City Council Speaker Corey Johnson about it.

In a statement, the NYPD told PIX11: “There are standard protocols that govern the collection of DNA, and the NYPD complies with legal requirements surrounding the collection of DNA samples.”