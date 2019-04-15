NYC teacher arrested for sex abuse; sources say victim was an 11-year-old student

Posted 8:46 PM, April 15, 2019, by , Updated at 09:25PM, April 15, 2019

BROOKLYN — A 29-year-old teacher at a New York City School was arrested and charged with sex abuse, police said.

Daniel Santiago allegedly began inappropriately touching an 11-year-old student in February, sources said. It allegedly escalated to more inappropriate behavior. Word spread among the students, who then told another teacher at the school. The teacher told the principal, who then called police and made them aware of what was going on.

Santiago was charged with sex abuse and acting in a manner to injure a child under 17, police said.

An Education Department spokesperson sent PIX11 the following statement: “This teacher was immediately reassigned away from the classroom when we were made aware of this disturbing allegation. We’ll seek to remove him from payroll as quickly as possible while the investigation is pending.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

