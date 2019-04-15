Mom becomes a Changemaker in the sunscreen industry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUDOR CITY, Manhattan — A mom who was trying to find a solution to her child's allergic reaction to sunscreen is now a Changemaker in the industry!

Goddess Garden started 15 years ago. When Nova Covington put traditional sunscreen on her daughter, the little girl began to have a reaction to the chemicals. That's when Nova and her biochemist husband, took action and create a safer sunscreen.

The key to their brand, "Goddess Garden" — it's mineral.

“Mineral sunscreens operate totally different they sit on top of your skin and bounce rays off your skin. Chemical sunscreen absorbs into the skin.”

Their organic product turned into 17 sunscreens. They realized they had a hit and were soon in every big retailer across the country.

While the sunscreen was taking off, Nova had a bigger calling to help save the environment.

Goddess Garden, which is now the largest mineral sunscreen company, was called upon to help ban the sale of sunscreens in Hawaii that contain oxybenzone, which can kill reefs. That bill passed and in 2020 you will no longer be able to buys those products in Hawaii or Key West, Florida.

Nova's company, which is made up of 73% women, was the only company to submit testimony and findings to the legislature that there are better options of sunscreen for both the environment and our bodies.

Nova’s mission is to clean up the planet and spread the word that what we put on our bodies does matter.

That's why she's also expanded her company to include an organic baby care line and facial line that is designed to repair sun damage.

Nova's latest project? She just launched non-profit "Protect Our Mother," which will help protect mammal habitats.