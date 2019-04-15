Man with knife killed during Bronx police-involved shooting: authorities

MORRIS HEIGHTS, the Bronx — A man is dead following a police-involved shooting at a Bronx apartment, police said.

Police responded to the fourth floor of a Morris Heights apartment along Grand Avenue just before 11 p.m. Sunday for a reported harassment.

When they arrived, officers encountered a 32-year-old man with a knife and a wooden stuck, police said.

After officers deployed a taser on him, police said the man went for a knife.

An officer shot him in the chest and torso area, police said.

He was taken to Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.