Jury selection begins for 5 men facing charges in Junior murder case

The BRONX — Jury selection begins Monday for five men accused of fatally stabbing 15-year-old Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz at a Bronx bodega.

Jury members are expected to fill out a questionnaire.

All five men, suspected members of the Trinitarios gang, face first- and second-degree murder, manslaughter and conspiracy charges.

The nine other men are expected in court next month.

If convicted, all 14 men could face life in prison.

On June 20, the teen was chased down by a group of alleged members of the Trinatrios gang. When he sought shelter at the bodega, he was dragged out.

After being beaten, stabbed repeatedly and slashed across the throat with a machete, Guzman-Feliz, ran back inside the store. Surveillance video captured the incident, including a person inside the bodega apparently pointing the mortally wounded teenager away from the store.

A person was then seen pointing, telling to run to a nearby hospital because 911 had been called and an ambulance was taking too long to respond. Guzman-Feliz died in an attempt to reach the hospital.