Ikea opens first Manhattan store. Take a look inside the new ‘Planning Studio’

UPPER EAST SIDE — Ikea has officially opened the doors to its first Manhattan store. Aside from its new address, the space is also specifically designed for furnishing small-space, New York City homes.

The three-story outpost, which was first announced last December, allows shoppers to visualize their own apartments with small-scaled room installations, such as 333 and 400 sq. feet living rooms. While some of the brand’s most popular items are in-stock, most products focus on maximizing space and storage.

The Upper East Side location is also the company’s first U.S. “Planning Studio” where you can meet with a design expert one-on-one.

“Customers can come in, they can be inspired, [and] they can plan solutions that they’re interested in," said Leontyne Green Sykes, Ikea Retail U.S.'s Chief Operating Officer.

The consultations are free, and you can either walk-in or book an appointment in advance on Ikea's website.