Ikea opens first Manhattan store. Take a look inside the new ‘Planning Studio’

Posted 4:37 PM, April 15, 2019, by , Updated at 04:40PM, April 15, 2019

UPPER EAST SIDE — Ikea has officially opened the doors to its first Manhattan store. Aside from its new address, the space is also specifically designed for furnishing small-space, New York City homes.

The three-story outpost, which was first announced last December, allows shoppers to visualize their own apartments with small-scaled room installations, such as 333 and 400 sq. feet living rooms. While some of the brand’s most popular items are in-stock, most products focus on maximizing space and storage.

The Upper East Side location is also the company’s first U.S. “Planning Studio” where you can meet with a design expert one-on-one.

“Customers can come in, they can be inspired, [and] they can plan solutions that they’re interested in," said Leontyne Green Sykes, Ikea Retail U.S.'s Chief Operating Officer.

 The consultations are free, and you can either walk-in or book an appointment in advance on Ikea's website.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.