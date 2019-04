Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Paula Garces can be seen on season 2 of the Netflix hit series "On My Block."

This native New Yorker has been breaking barriers in showbiz for 30 years, from her beginnings growing up in Spanish Harlem to working in Hollywood.

She's also seeing success for her comic book series "Aluna," which follows a Latina superhero.

Garces talks to Oji about her Harlem roots, what made her decide to create the comic book and the summer release of her video game.