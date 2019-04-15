Graphic video shows high school students viciously attack teen at taco shop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Warning: Viewers may find the video disturbing.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. - Police are investigating a video that shows a 16-year old boy being attacked by a group of high school students at a restaurant in Chula Vista.

The attack happened at the Cotixan restaurant located on East Palomar Street, according to KSWB. Video shows a swarm of teens punching, kicking and throwing chairs at the teen, even after he fell to the ground.

Fortunately, the boy suffered only minor injuries to his arm. "It still feels unreal," said the boy's father, Margarito Martin. The attack didn't seem like a "normal" high school fight: "I think that they were more of a gang or a mob that wanted to kill him."

Martin said he filed a police report with Chula Vista Police Department. Officers told FOX 5 that investigators are speaking with witnesses and looking at cellphone video for suspects.

After the disturbing video spread through the community, supporters scheduled a peaceful protest against bullying outside the restaurant for Wednesday, April 17 at 5:30 pm.