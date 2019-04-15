Brighton Beach boardwalk fire sparked by ‘carelessly discarded’ cigarette: FDNY

Posted 12:26 PM, April 15, 2019, by , Updated at 12:31PM, April 15, 2019

BRIGHTON BEACH, Brooklyn — A massive fire on the Brighton Beach boardwalk was sparked by a discarded cigarette, fire marshals said.

The blaze broke out shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday under the boardwalk and extended to 3152 Brighton 6th Street.

Citizen video shows firefighters trying to put out the fire while spectators looked on.

About 106 firefighters assisted in battling the blaze, fire officials said.

No injuries were reported.

According to fire marshals the fire was “accidental” and caused by a “carelessly discarded cigarette” under the boardwalk.

