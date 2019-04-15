12-year-old boy hit, killed by Bergen County sheriff’s patrol car: authorities

FAIR LAWN, N.J. — Authorities say a child struck by a police cruiser in northern New Jersey has died from his injuries.

The 12-year-old boy was walking with some other children when he was struck shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday on Route 208 South in Fair Lawn. The marked cruiser was driven by Michael Sansevere, a Bergen County sheriff’s officer who was on patrol in the area.

The Fair Lawn boy was pronounced dead shortly after the crash. His name hasn’t been released.

Sansevere was taken to a hospital for evaluation, but it wasn’t clear if he was hurt in the accident. He has served with the sheriff’s office for about 10 years.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.