Woman steals Rolex from sleeping man at Manhattan hotel; makes $2,000 in transactions on his phone

MIDTOWN EAST — A woman stole a 60-year-old man’s Rolex after he fell asleep inside his room at the Maxwell Hotel, police said Sunday.

She also made several unauthorized transactions totaling $2,000 through his cell phone during the April 7 theft around 1 a.m., officials said.

The man realized what happened when he woke up around 10 a.m., an NYPD spokesperson said.

The NYPD has asked for help identifying the woman. She’s about 25 and has a tattoo on her neck that says “Truth.” The woman has long brown hair and is about 5 feet, 6 inches tall, police said. She was last seen wearing a red halter top and acid washed blue jeans.

