Watch Korean music group BTS’ historic ‘Saturday Night Live’ performance

MIDTOWN — Korean music group BTS made their historic “Saturday Night Live” debut with a flawless, hard-hitting performance Saturday night.

The group’s first performance was “Boy with Luv,” a single off their just-released new album “Map of the Soul: Persona,” which has already become a fan favorite track off the project, racking up over 107 million views so far, and breaking YouTube’s record for the most views in 24 hours.

Pop singer-songwriter Halsey, who features on the song, was not in attendance for the “SNL” performance, but fans won’t have to wait too long to see the guys perform it with her.

It was announced Saturday night that the BTS’ first performance of “Boy with Luv” with Halsey will take place on the Billboard Music Awards on May 1.

For their second “SNL” performance Saturday night, BTS brought it back to their 2017 single “MIC Drop,” off their “Love Yourself: Answer” and “Love Yourself: Her” albums.