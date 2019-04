VALLEY STREAM, NY — A plane crashed into a home in Nassau County on Sunday night, police said.

It hit a home on Clarendon Drive, police said. Two people were on board.

It does not appear as if anyone was injured.

A plane just crashed in Valley Stream, NY. Holy smokes. pic.twitter.com/XyqgxH8YQJ — Eli Langer 🚀 (@EliLanger) April 15, 2019