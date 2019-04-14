Motorcyclist, 30, killed in NJ crash

PATERSON, N.J. — A motorcyclist was killed during a crash in New Jersey Saturday night.

Miguel Soto, 30, died after crashing his motorcycle while driving in the vicinity of Route 20 South near Park Avenue in Paterson, police said.

According to authorities, Soto was operating a 2008 Honda CBR motorcycle when the motorcycle made contact with a 2008 Acura MDX.

Soto then lost control and crashed, police said. He was pronounced dead.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact us on our tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Paterson Police Department Traffic Division at 973-321-1112.