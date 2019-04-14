Man sought in knifepoint robbery on Long Island

MERRICK, N.Y. — Police are looking for the man allegedly involved in a knifepoint robbery on Long Island Wednesday morning.

A 65-year-old woman arrived home at her residence along Petit Avenue in Merrick around 1:30 a.m. after being out with friends, police said.

After she realized she left her pocketbook in her car, the woman went out to retrieve it, police said.

A man approached the victim and displayed a knife, demanding her pocketbook, police said.

He fled and eastbound on Horatio Avenue.

Police released a sketch of the suspected thief.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above incident or who may recognize the subject to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.