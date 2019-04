WHITESTONE, Queens — A 30-year-old man died Sunday after he lost control of his motorcycle in Queens, police officials said.

Joseph Calvacca was ejected from the seat of his 2008 Suzuki motorcycle around 1:40 p.m., an NYPD spokesperson said. He collided against a parked and unoccupied 2018 Jeep SUV.

Responding officers found Calvacca unconscious on Utopia Parkway near 22nd Avenue, police officials said.