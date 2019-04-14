Fire breaks out at basement of Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPPER MANHATTAN — A fire broke out in the basement of the Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine in Manhattan Sunday morning.

The blaze broke out at the historic Amsterdam Avenue church around 10:30 a.m.

It was not immediately known on whether people were present at the church at the time of the fire.

Services for the Blessing of the Palms were scheduled the whole morning.

The scheduled 11 a.m. service was moved and held outside the church on the lawn.

Video shows smoke surrounding the church, with firefighters monitoring the area.

It was deemed under control around 11 a.m.

No injuries were immediately known.

This isn't the first time the a fire broke out at the church. In December 2001, the church erupted in flames, shattering stained-glass windows, and gutting the gift shop.