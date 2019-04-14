Citi Bike removes fleet of e-bikes due to brake issues

Posted 12:55 PM, April 14, 2019, by , Updated at 01:33PM, April 14, 2019

NEW YORK — Citi Bike pulled their fleet of electric pedal-assist bicycles from service Sunday over brake issues.

Citi Bike received a small number of reports from riders who experienced stronger than expected braking force on the front wheel, which could cause a fall.

“After a small number of reports and out of an abundance of caution, we are proactively pausing our electric bikes from service. Safety always comes first,” a Citi Bike spokesperson said.

Citi Bike is working with suppliers and a third-party engineering firm to perform a root cause analysis.

New bike models will be brought into circulation soon and is expected to be accessible by scanning a QR code and “be more fun to ride.”

Pedal-assist bikes will be replaced with classic pedal bikes.

