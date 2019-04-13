You’re invited to Industry City for a good time in Brooklyn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

At an old site that was once bustling with factories and warehouses on the Brooklyn waterfront, you'll find food and drink, music and roller skating.

Industry City in Sunset Park, Brooklyn was redeveloped beginning in 2013. It has continued to expand and evolve on 35 acres just west of the Gowanus Expressway.

For this spring and summer season, the complex will be open for the first time on Friday nights.

New restaurants and shops are opening monthly. Evening events and concerts are scheduled. There are more than 30 food and drink options from pizza, Korean comfort food, Thai favorites, and avocado toast.

Visitors flock to the Dreamland Roller Rink. Lola Star, the creator of well-known roller disco parties around NYC, also has offices at her rink.

More than 500 businesses also operate in the complex.

Joey Lauricella was listening to the Will DeYoung Trio at Big aLICe Brewing on Friday night. The band's Fodera guitars were made at the campus.

Industry City is a block away from the the 36th Street D/N/R station in Sunset Park.