Worker killed in crane incident at SoHo construction site: police

Posted 7:49 AM, April 13, 2019, by , Updated at 08:13AM, April 13, 2019

SOHO, Manhattan — A worker died early Saturday during a crane incident at a Manhattan construction site, police said.

Gregory Echevarria, 34, was found unconscious and unresponsive with severe trauma to his body at a construction site in the vicinity of Varick and Broome streets around 3:15 a.m.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The construction crew was setting up a crane counterweight when it slipped, fatally striking Echevarria, a source told PIX11.

Another worker sustained a minor injury after being struck by the crane hook and was transported with the crane operator to an area hospital for evaluation, a source said.

The cause of death will be determined by a Medical Examiner.

