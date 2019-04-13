Police search for attacker who slashed, stabbed man in the Bronx

THE BRONX — A man is in critical condition after he was stabbed and slashed on a Bronx street early Friday.

Police said a man approached the 31-year-old victim in the vicinity of Pugsley and Ellis avenues around midnight and displayed a knife.

He then stabbed the victim three times in the torso and slashed him in the neck, police said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

The alleged attacker is described to be 30 to 40 years old with long hair and was last seen wearing a jean jacket and red sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).