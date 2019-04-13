Police investigating after man tries to lure Brooklyn teen into car, follows her for blocks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn — While a 15-year-old girl walked to school Friday morning in Brooklyn, a man tried to lure her inside his car, she told PIX11.

The teen ignored the man but police said the man was relentless, following her for blocks, driving slowly along side her as she walked on 49th Street in Sunset Park, from 8th Avenue to 4th Avenue.

Surveillance footage obtained by PIX11 shows the teen standing on 5th Avenue and the black Mercedes right there near her.

"I was running and walking fast," the teen said.

To get away, the teen said she ran into a fruit and vegetable store and the people inside then called 911 for her.

Police are investigating and looking for the driver of that black Mercedes.