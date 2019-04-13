Mets announcer Ron Darling says he’s undergoing surgery for ‘large mass’ in chest

Posted 10:01 PM, April 13, 2019, by , Updated at 10:02PM, April 13, 2019

Mets announcer Ron Darling at the Citi celebration of the start of the New York Mets season on March 31, 2017 in New York City. (Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Citi)

ATLANTA — New York Mets announcer Ron Darling says he will have surgery next week to remove a “large mass in my chest” and hopes to return to the broadcast booth in May.

The longtime SNY analyst made the announcement Saturday night during the telecast of the Mets-Braves game in Atlanta.

The 58-year-old Darling said a series of tests revealed the mass. He said doctors have told him that “if there are no complications I should be back on air talking baseball sometime next month.”

Darling didn’t provide further details on the diagnosis.

The former pitcher was sued this month by former Mets teammate Lenny Dykstra over a passage in Darling’s new book that accused the outfielder of directing racist comments toward Boston starter Oil Can Boyd during the 1986 World Series.

