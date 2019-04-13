2 men killed in separate Queens shootings

Posted 12:16 PM, April 13, 2019, by , Updated at 01:04PM, April 13, 2019

A 48-year-old man was found dead inside a Nissan Maxima (pictured) with gunshot wounds throughout his arms and torso in Jamaica, Queens.

QUEENS — Two men were killed in separate shootings in Queens Saturday morning, police said.

Police responded to a call of shots fired shortly before 2 a.m. in the corner of National Street and Roosevelt Avenue in Corona.

When they arrived, officers found a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to Elmhurst Hospital Center where he was pronounced dead.

A few hours later, police responded to the vicinity of Guy R. Brewer Boulevard and 108th Avenue in Jamaica around 6 a.m. and found a 48-year-old man sitting in the passenger’s seat of a Nissan Maxima with gunshot wounds to his arm and torso.

The man was taken to Jamaica Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No arrests have been made.

