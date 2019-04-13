Long Island man arrested for driving into police cars, nearly striking officers while fleeing scene: police

BALDWIN, L.I. — A man was arrested Friday night after striking multiple police vehicles and other parked vehicles with an SUV, and nearly hitting police officers on foot, while trying to evade authorities, police said Saturday.

Police said officers saw 52-year-old Kenneth Matson of Hempstead sitting in a Dodge Durango Friday at about 8:35 p.m., smoking from a glass pipe.

When authorities approached the vehicle and saw the defendant throw the pipe on the passenger-side floor, they attempted to remove him from the vehicle, police said. The man locked the doors and rolled up the windows, according to police, and then started the vehicle.

Police said the man then accelerated forward, striking the officers vehicle. He then put the vehicle in reverse and nearly struck the officers who had approached the vehicle initially, while fleeing the scene northbound on Grand Avenue, police said.

Less than 15 minutes later at 8:48 p.m., a K9 officer located the vehicle parked at a dead end on Sumner Avenue in Merrick, police said.

Numerous police officers approached the vehicle and the defendant accelerated the vehicle towards the officers, causing them to have to jump out of the way, according to authorities.

Police said while the man attempted to escape a second time, he struck multiple parked cars, two additional police vehicles, and some trees, and fled the scene traveling south on Meadowbrook Road.

Matson was taken into police custody on the northbound Meadowbrook Parkway near the Babylon Turnpike, after a brief struggle, police said. He was then transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.

According to officials, Matson is being charged with six counts of criminal mischief, two counts of reckless endangerment, unlawful fleeing of a police officer, criminal possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, driving while intoxicated (alcohol or drugs), and multiple VTL (vehicle and traffic law) violations.

Matson is expected to be arraigned on Saturday, April 13, at the First District Court in Hempstead, officials said.