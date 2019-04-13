Large crowds for Cherry Blossom Festival cause temporary Roosevelt Island subway service halt

ROOSEVELT ISLAND — Subway service to Roosevelt Island was temporarily halted on Saturday afternoon when the station and area became overcrowded with people who came to the island for the annual Cherry Blossom Festival, according to the MTA.

The MTA’s NYCT Subway Twitter account tweeted Saturday at 4:45 p.m. that the NYPD requested that “all trains bypass Roosevelt Island temporarily in both directions because of significant crowding after the Cherry Blossom Festival.”

About 10 minutes later at 4:54 p.m., the NYCT Subway account tweeted that the “NYPD has allowed trains to resume service at Roosevelt Island.”

The tweet also said that some R trains will continue running on the F line between the 36 Street station in Queens and 57 Street/7 Avenue station in Manhattan, “in an effort to help provide additional service for the attendees of the Cherry Blossom Festival.”

NYPD has allowed trains to resume service at Roosevelt Island. Some R trains will continue running on the F line between 36 St (QNS) and 57 St-7 Av in an effort to help provide additional service for the attendees of the Cherry Blossom festival. https://t.co/vQT5mUDIE4 — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) April 13, 2019

Many people involved in the larger-than-normal crowds at the Roosevelt Island subway station took to Twitter to voice their frustration and post photos and videos from the scene.

Twitter user @LarryAu posted a video of the large crowds at the Roosevelt Island subway station at 3:30 p.m. Saturday with the caption, “watch till the end where we almost got crushed by the Roosevelt Island subway escalators.”

Watch till the end where we almost got crushed at the Roosevelt Island subway escalators (@mta had 1 visible staff member, @richerryblfest & RI security had 1 staff each at entrance) piss poor planning & crowd control for 1000+ people #cherryblossoms pic.twitter.com/lbxDQBZvvG — Larry Au (@larryau) April 13, 2019

Twitter user @Wasted_Elmo posted a video nearly an hour later at 4:20 p.m. of the still-crowded station.

People can be seen in the video attempting to make their way up the station stairs and escalators. In a tweet to PIX11, the Twitter user said that an NYPD officer made an MTA employee stop the down escalator so the large crowd could use both sides to make their way up.