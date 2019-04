Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OCEAN GROVE, N.J. — A fire broke out at a New Jersey restaurant Saturday afternoon.

Thick, heavy smoke is seen coming out of the Dunes Boardwalk Café along the Ocean Grove boardwalk.

Authorities are asking everyone to avoid the area.

The building appeared to be unoccupied at the time of the blaze, Asbury Park Press reported.

Those in the area saw heavy smoke and a large presence of emergency vehicles in the area.