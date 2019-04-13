2 men arrested after body found in abandoned NJ home

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. — Two men were arrested in connection to the death of a 36-year-old man found in the basement of an abandoned residence, police announced Saturday.

Juan Carlos Chavez-Amaya, 36, and Jorge Barrios, 28, were arrested and face charges with one count of first-degree murder and one count of endangering an injured victim in the third degree, authorities said.

Police said the body of Lucas Reyes-Cardona, 36, was found in an abandoned residence on Welton Street in New Brunswick on last Friday.

His death was ruled a homicide, caused by blunt force trauma to the head, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Erika DiMarcello of the New Brunswick Police Department at (732) 745-5200, or Detective Grace Brown of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 745-3373.

