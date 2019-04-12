Woodbury Common shoppers may have been exposed to measles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Westchester County Health Department is offering free measles vaccines Friday after eight children in northern Westchester were diagnosed with the disease this week.

As of Thursday, there are 180 reported cases of measles in Rockland County, and 285 cases have been reported in Brooklyn and Queens.

Now, visitors who went to the Woodbury Common Premium outlets in Orange County may have been exposed to measles.

Health officials say anyone who visited Woodbury Common on Mar. 31 and visited the Nike Factory Store or Sayki men’s fashion between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. should monitor themselves for measles symptoms in the next week.

Measles is one of the most contagious viruses, with about 90% of unvaccinated people exposed becoming infected.

An easy solution to this would be getting the MMR vaccine for measles, mumps and rubella.

The Westchester County Health Department is offering free vaccines at its White Plains office from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Vaccines are also available Tuesday at their Mount Kisco office from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Rockland County is also offering free vaccines at the Monsey WIC office Friday from 1 p.m. through 3 p.m.

The number of measles cases has risen, with most occurring within the Orthodox Jewish community, where there’s an aversion to vaccinating children.

Measles symptoms include rash, high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes. It can cause serious complications such as pneumonia and encephalitis (swelling of the brain). Measles infection in a pregnant woman can lead to miscarriage, premature birth or a low-birth-weight baby. Measles is easily spread through the air when someone coughs or sneezes. People can also get sick when they come in contact with mucus or saliva from an infected person.

For more information, visit www.nyc.gov/health and search for “measles.”