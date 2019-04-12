Woman fights off man who grabbed, dragged her as she jogged in West Hempstead park: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST HEMPSTEAD — A terrifying incident Friday for a woman out for a run at Hempstead Lake State Park.

The woman was reportedly attacked while jogging in the West Hempstead park and police are now on the hunt for her attacker.

The 21-year-old woman told authorities Friday she was grabbed by an unknown man and dragged off.

It happened in broad daylight Friday mid-morning as the woman was reportedly jogging southbound on the bridal trail, south of the pedestrian bridge.

The victim told police she struggled with the alleged attacker and was able to break free by kicking the man.

This is not the first time there’s been violence at this park.

In the Summer of 2016, a large fight broke out involving a group of teenagers. Multiple arrests were made in that case.

The New York State Park Police describe the suspect as a man in his late 50s to early 60s. He is approximately 6 feet tall, with a thin build. He has short gray hair with a beard, freckles and “patchy, weathered skin.”

The suspect was last seen wearing glasses, gray sweatpants, black jacket, gray sneakers.