Winter is here: ‘Game of Thrones’ mania hits NYC

Winter has finally arrived – right as Spring temperatures hit the city.

After nearly a decade on the air, the cultural phenomenon that is “Game Of Thrones” is kicking off its eighth and final season this weekend, and the buzz around town is hard to avoid.

Fans lined up outside Shake Shack in the West Village on Friday where the fast food joint housed a replica of the Dragon Stone throne, prompting a selfie blitz.

The eatery also revamped its menu where customers got to dine like a Westeros with Dracarys burgers and Dragonglass Shakes.

The Refinery Hotel in Midtown also getting into the swing of all things drama and fantasy. For $569 a night, the hotel is offering fans a “Lannister’s Lair” complete with fur throws, dragon eggs, wine goblets and a complete "Game of Thrones"-themed menu.

The room will be available to book every Sunday through the show’s finale.

Fan’s visiting the Flatiron District can have their own fun with a new "Game Of Thrones" Snapchat lens.

The filter effect uses augmented reality to allow New Yorkers to look on as the Westeros magic summons the magnificent dragon from the skies.

From Rockefeller Center paying homage to the throne, to the one that surfaced in Fort Totten Park two weeks ago, there is no shortage of "Game of Thrones" hype.

According to Eric Goldman, Managing Editor at Fandom, when you consider the roll out HBO doesn’t have much room to fail.

“You can’t make everyone happy so yes there will be a contingent a fan that won’t love how everything wraps up,” Goldman explained. “But I still think overall I’d be surprised if everyone thought ‘oh that was a dud.’”

With a record-breaking audience expected to tune in for Sunday's premiere, it appears the network has already won.