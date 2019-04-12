Midday with Muller: BTS taking over midtown; fire rips through NJ home

Posted 1:05 PM, April 12, 2019, by , Updated at 01:09PM, April 12, 2019

BTS is taking over midtown, and they haven’t even performed on SNL yet. And in Jersey City, AIR11 was overhead as flames tore through a home. The news you need to know now on Midday with Muller. Watch in the video above.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.