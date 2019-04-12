Man, woman arrested after trying to scam Long Island couple of $12,000: police

GREAT NECK, N.Y. — Police arrested a man and a woman who allegedly tried to scam a Long Island couple.

Lissette Rodriguez, 35, and Rigo Jose Batista Dominguez, 24, both of the Bronx, face charges of third-degree attempted grand larceny.

According to police, an unknown person contacted the victims, a 74-year-old m an and a 76-year-old woman, stating they needed to pay $12,000 to cover their son’s medical bills in Florida.

When Rodriguez and Dominguez arrived at the victims’ residence to collect money, they were taken into custody.

Late last year, senior residents on Long Island were targeted, scamming them out of tens of thousands of dollars. The man who “preyed on the elderly” during those incidents was eventually taken into custody.

Detectives are asking anyone who believes they may be a victim of a similar crime to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.