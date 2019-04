EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — Police are investigating the death of a man who was shot on a Brooklyn street Wednesday afternoon.

Clevens Valcin, 21, was found with a gunshot wound to the head in the vicinity of Brooklyn and Foster avenues in East Flatbush around 2 p.m., police said.

He was taken to Kings County Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to authorities, two people fled in a Nissan Maxima with no front license plate.

No arrests have been made.