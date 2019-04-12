Jarrod Spector talks new solo concert ‘(con)artist’

NEW YORK — He has been wowing theater crowds since he was nine years old. Now, Jarrod Spector is stepping off the stage and into the spotlight in a new solo concert called (con)artist.

He has played Jersey Boy Frankie Valle, Cher’s other half, Sonny Bono and Carole King’s songwriting partner, Barry Mann. Now he’s performing as himself.

Oji catches up with Spector about his new show, surprise guests, and of course some Motown.

Spector will perform at the Sony Hall on West 46th Street at 8 p.m.

To get tickets to see Spector, click here.

Follow Jarrod Spector on his Twitter and Instagram accounts.