Dine with you dog: Manhattan restaurant offers new puppy-friendly menu

CHELSEA — Dogs are a man’s best friend, but they may also be the best brunch date at a new Manhattan restaurant.

The Wilson is rolling out a menu for your pooches. It was created by the restaurant's culinary director and is inspired by Stella, the eatery's bulldog mascot.

Some food items include a 16 ounce grilled ribeye steak with vegetables that costs $42. Other staples include a pan roasted salmon for $28, a grilled chicken breast for $16, and a bowl of mixed berries for $14.

Though the dishes may be pricey, they are edible enough that humans can enjoy them too. The restaurant also has an expanded menu you can order off as well.

Reservations for the pup experience are currently available at The Wilson’s side patio, and will expand to the front terrace as it gets warmer outside. You can see follow the restaurant's Instagram account for more information.