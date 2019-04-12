David Costabile talks ‘Billions,’ which role he gets recognized for most

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — We have a billion reasons to love David Costabile.

The New York actor has steadily been building his portfolio in entertainment. You may know his work on "The Wire," "Suits," "Damages," "Flight of the Conchords."

Following a return to "Breaking Bad" character Gale Boetticher on the last season of "Better Call Saul," he's back this month to steal more scenes as Damian Lewis’ foul-mouthed right hand man "Wags" in Showtime’s flagship drama "Billions" and playing Mötley Crüe manager Doc McGhee in Netflix film "The Dirt."

Oji talk to this father of two about family, his career, which role he gets recognized for the most. She also has him answer questions from our PIX11 staff.