BTS fans camp out in midtown for chance to see Korean band on ‘SNL’

MIDTOWN — They're one of the most popular bands of all time, and at this time BTS may be the most popular band in the world.

That's why it's very significant that the Korean group known for its deep messages of compassion and positivity, chose to debut music from their new album in New York, even though they're based in Seoul.

Super fans of the band, who call themselves ARMYs, could not be more delighted.

"We get the opportunity to view BTS, to see the band," said Aileen White, a fan of the seven-member super group since it was first formed in 2013. "It is that important," she continued. "It's so much fun."

White is part of a group of hundreds of fans who've been allowed to sit in line outside of Rockefeller Center since Monday to wait for free, standby tickets to BTS's performance on "Saturday Night Live" this week. The line for tickets stretches a full three blocks. Some of the first people in line had been waiting since before Monday's opening to get on the queue.

Less of a commitment was required across town on Friday morning, where a couple hundred fans of the pop supergroup waited for them to make an appearance on The Morning Show with Elvis Duran on radio station Z-100.

Despite BTS's reputation for compassion as well as choruses and choreography, the waiting throng on Sixth Avenue Friday morning got no compassion from whoever was shuttling around the band. They were driven to another entrance, away from the crowd.

That left the only hope for contact with the world's most popular band with the crowds gathered at Rockefeller Center, waiting for Saturday's musical guest appearance on SNL.

Near the front of the line at Rock Center, interestingly, were some of the same people who'd been at the front of the line to get general admission floor tickets to BTS's record-breaking concert at CitiField last October.

In the week before that event, more than a thousand people camped out for the K-pop sensations' first ever stadium show in the U.S.

It sold out in six minutes.

Noting that, it's easy to see how seeing them in the intimate setting of the SNL soundstage at Rockefeller Center is a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

"They just released a new album today," said Kelsey Dewan, who'd also done an interview with PIX11 News last October. "And it'll be the first time they perform the song live in front of an audience, and I really want to be part of that audience."

The first 100 or so people in line outside of Rockefeller Center are very likely to get comp tickets to either the SNL dress rehearsal or to the live broadcast Saturday night. At last count, there were nearly 300 people waiting in line, and counting.