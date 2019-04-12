3rd case of measles reported in Connecticut; latest case tied to ones in NY

HARTFORD — The Department of Public Health told PIX11 sister station WTIC on Friday that a third case of measles has been reported in Connecticut and it’s tied to the cases in New York.

The case is in New Haven County, said officials. DPH said that the patient contracted measles after being exposed during the last week of March while on a visit to Brooklyn, NY .

The fires two cases were reported in late January and early February.

In 2018, there were three confirmed cases of measles in Connecticut.

“We are monitoring and investigating this case very closely, including working with our local health departments to follow up with any individuals that may have been exposed to measles,” said Connecticut DPH Commissioner Renée D. Coleman-Mitchell. “Science tells us that the single best thing anyone can do to protect themselves from this highly contagious virus is to get vaccinated. Connecticut has very high vaccination rates, so we are at low risk for a widespread measles outbreak. If you have a fever and a rash and you think you might have measles, you should avoid public settings and call your healthcare provider BEFORE going directly to a healthcare facility so steps can be taken to avoid possibly exposing others.”

New York is experiencing one of its largest measles outbreaks in decades, with over 130 cases documented, mainly among Orthodox Jewish communities in Rockland County and Brooklyn. The state’s health commissioner says most cases have been traced to international travelers returning from Israel and Europe, which have seen a recent surge in measles cases.

New York City declared a public health emergency Tuesday over a measles outbreak centered in an ultra-Orthodox Jewish community and ordered mandatory vaccinations in the neighborhood.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the unusual order amid what he said was a measles crisis in Brooklyn’s Williamsburg section, where more than 250 people have gotten measles since September. Officials blamed the outbreak on “anti-vaxxers” spreading false information.