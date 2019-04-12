11-year-old girl groped inside Queens Payless Shoe Store: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. ALBANS, Queens — An 11-year-old girl was groped inside a Payless Shoe Store in Queens last month, police said.

It happened at the Payless Shoe Store along Springfield and Merrick boulevards in St. Albans on Mar. 29.

The victim was inside the store when she was approached by a man who engaged in conversation with her, police said.

The man then began to rub the girl’s calf up to her knee, according to cops.

He fled the store in an unknown direction.

The person wanted for questioning is described to have braided hair and was last seen wearing a green fluorescent hat, a dark-colored hooded sweatsuit and a multi-colored shirt and white sneakers.

