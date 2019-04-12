1 dead, 1 injured in New Jersey shooting

PATERSON, N.J. — One man is dead and another is injured after shots were fired in New Jersey Thursday afternoon.

Authorities responded to reports of shots fired at 1 Circle Ave. in Paterson around 3:30 p.m.

When they arrived, police found two men, ages 21 and 24, with gunshot wounds, cops said.

They were both taken to Saint Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson for their injuries.

While at the hospital, the 24-year-old man was pronounced dead at 4 p.m., police said.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact us on our tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Paterson Police Detective Bureau at 973-321-1120.